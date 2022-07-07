Rob Reiner "loved" working with James Caan.

The 75-year-old star directed Caan in the psychological horror-thriller 'Misery', and he's paid a glowing tribute to the Hollywood actor after he passed away aged 82.

In response to the announcement, Rob wrote on Twitter: "So sorry to hear the news. I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family."

Jennifer Tilly, who starred alongside Caan in 2003's 'Jericho Mansions', has also paid tribute to the late actor.

The 63-year-old actress shared a story that Caan once told her about Francis Ford Coppola, who directed him in 'The Godfather' and 'The Godfather Part II'.

Jennifer wrote: "James Caan always had the funniest stories. Once he told me Coppola had the habit of grabbing food off his plate and eating it, so one day he made a sandwich with very hot jalapenos between two pieces of buttered bread, and waited outside Coppola’s airstream…

"Coppola came roaring out to direct the next scene, grabbed the sandwich off the plate and gobbled it down. Immediately tears started squirting out of his eyes and he started yelling "What is this? What did you do to me?! And Jimmy said meekly “Did I ask you to eat my sandwich? Did I?” (sic)"

Meanwhile, Christopher Miller has hailed Caan as an acting "legend".

The 46-year-old director said on Twitter: "We were lucky enough to work with James Caan on Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs. He brought a pathos and authenticity to the role of Tim Lockwood that held the film together. RIP to a legend. (sic)"

News of the actor's death was first announced by his family on social media.

They said in a Twitter post: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."