Denzel Washington has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oscar-winning actor was forced to miss the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House on Thursday (07.07.22) after testing positive for the virus.

A rep for the 67-year-old actor told People: "Denzel tested positive for COVID and so he was unfortunately unable to attend the Medal of Freedom award ceremony."

Despite this, the rep added that Denzel feels "fine".

During the ceremony, US President Joe Biden referred to Denzel as "a man who couldn't be here today but wanted to be". He also confirmed that the Hollywood icon - who has starred in films such as 'Malcolm X', 'Training Day' and 'Man on Fire' - will be honoured at a later date.

Denzel is being recognised for his contribution to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

The actor has served as the national spokesperson for the organisation for more than 25 years.

Speaking about his involvement with the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Denzel previously explained: "My father was a Pentecostal preacher who taught me the importance of faith. My mother was a beautician who sacrificed to get me the best education possible. But I also had a local Boys and Girls Club with mentors who cared and gave me the confidence I needed to set higher goals than I might have."

Denzel has won a host of accolades during his career, including a Tony Award, two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards.

But the acclaimed actor previously insisted that he's not driven by gongs or "validation".

Discussing his motivations, Denzel said: "I work hard for the audience. It’s entertainment. I don’t need validation."