Al Pacino has hailed James Caan as a "great actor" and a "dear friend".

The 82-year-old actor starred alongside Caan in the 'Godfather' films, and he's paid a glowing tribute to his former co-star, after he passed away at the age of 82.

The iconic actor - who played Michael Corleone in the crime films - said in a statement to People: "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring."

The legendary actor also hailed Caan - who died on Wednesday (06.07.22) - as a "brilliant director".

He said: "A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him."

Similarly, Francis Ford Coppola - who directed Caan in the 'Godfather' films - has also paid tribute to the Hollywood star.

The 83-year-old filmmaker heaped praise on Caan, describing him as "someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion-picture figure I've ever known".

He continued: "From those earlier times working together on 'The Rain People' and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I've ever known."

Caan's family announced the actor's death via a statement on Thursday (07.07.22).

The message read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."