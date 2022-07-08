Hayden Panettiere says daughter Kaya still loves her, after she sent her to live with her father during Hayden's opioid addiction.

Hayden, 32, insisted she still has a good relationship with seve-year-old Kaya, who lives with her father Wladimir Klitschko, 46, in Ukraine.

The 'Nashville' star told People magazine. "She has a beautiful life. I was just with her. She's just an amazing child. She's smart and she's funny and for whatever reason, she still loves me."

Hayden - who recently opened up about her past battle with alcohol and opioid addiction - revealed she did not drink during her pregnancy but fell off the wagon after she gave birth.

Hayden admitted she struggled with the decision to send Kaya away but ultimately decided it was the best thing for her.

She said: "It was the hardest thing I ever had to do. But I wanted to be a good mom to her — and sometimes that means letting them go."

While there is currently a war in Ukraine - where Wladimir's brother Vitali - is the mayor of Kyiv, Hayden insisted Kaya is no longer there but is "very safe where she is and has a lot of friends".

She added to ‘Good Morning America’: "She's my favourite little person. And watching how she has handled this whole Ukrainian situation has really blown my mind.

"All of those, like, little good senses that remind me of what I used to be as like a little kid. She is like the 2.0 version where she's so much smarter. But she's incredible. She's such a little light. She's such an amazing human being.

"She's not alone. She's handled this [in] stride. I speak to Wlad a lot. And I don't think anybody knew that it was gonna be like this. So it was a shock to the system."