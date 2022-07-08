Camila Cabello is not putting any "pressure" on finding love again.

The 'Don't Go Yet' hitmaker's high-profile romance with fellow pop star Shawn Mendes ended in November, and Camila has insisted she's all about making new friends and having a "good time".

Should a friendship blossom into something more, however, she'd welcome it with open arms.

Camila told Cosmopolitan UK's August/September issue - of which she is the cover star - that : "I don't put a lot of focus on it. I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year...If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure on it. Before I used to be like, 'Yes, love, oh my god, love,' and now I'm just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great."

The 25-year-old star believes she's experienced a "vulnerability hangover", where she's opened herself up a little too much in the past and been left cringing and feeling like a "weirdo", and that's how she felt after recording her recent song 'pyschofreak'.

She said: "It's like if you tell a guy that you like him, the minute he leaves, you're like, 'Oh my god, why did I say that? That was so stupid.' I remember feeling like that when I came out of the booth after [recording] this song [Psychofreak]. I'd just said all these crazy f****** things like, 'When we're making love, I want to be there.' I said so many other things that didn't even make it into the song. I thought, 'Is everyone going to think I'm a weirdo?' The 'vulnerability hangover' is so real, which is why the people you have around you are so important ...Every single time I've been vulnerable, someone has said, 'That's not weird, that's totally normal.'"

Camila has been open about her battle with anxiety and she admits having to paint on a smile and appear happy when you are not is like "psychological torture".

Speaking about her weekly therapy sessions, she said: "I think pretending is a form of psychological torture and brings the most anxiety. We do that so much in our society and culture. We're constantly hustling and putting on a smile when we don't feel good."

The full interview can be read in the Aug/Sept issue of Cosmopolitan UK, on sale from 12th July, or via https://www.cosmopolitan.com/uk/camila-cabello.