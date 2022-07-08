Steven Yeun is set to co-star with Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho’s next movie.

According to Deadline, the 38-year-old actor will join forces with the 36-year-old 'Batman' star for the Oscar-winning director's follow-up to the acclaimed 'Parasite'.

The untitled movie is based on the novel 'Mickey7' by Edward Ashton and Bong will write, direct and produce for his production company Offscreen.

While the film will be inspired by the novel, insiders say that Bong's past experience with adaptations could mean that his version may be slightly different from the novel's.

The story follows Mickey7 – a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there is a mission that is too dangerous – even suicidal – the crew turns to Mickey.

After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact. After six deaths, Mickey7 understands the terms of his deal and why it was the only colonial position unfilled when he took it.

Pattinson is expected to play the protagonist, but no other details have been revealed.

Steven and Robert will join Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Naomi Ackie in the movie.

The film will be a reunion for Yeun and Bong, who previously worked together on Netflix’s drama 'Okja' in 2017.

Yeun has previously appeared in 'The Walking Dead', and 'Burning,' and his upcoming projects include Jordan Peele's 'Nope' and Netflix comedy 'Beef' with Ali Wong.