Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in 'critical condition' after being shot

© BANG Media International

Tags

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is in critical condition after being shot.

The 67-year-old politician - who was Japan's longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health - was shot and seriously injured while campaigning in the city of Nara on Friday (08.07.22).

Current Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said Abe was in a "critical condition" and added: "Currently doctors are doing everything they can, at this moment. I am hoping and praying that former prime minister Abe will survive this.

Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said: "Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 local time (02:30 GMT) in Nara. One man, believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody. The condition of former prime minister Abe is currently unknown.

"Whatever the reason, such a barbaric act can never be tolerated, and we strongly condemn it."

Former Tokyo governor Yoichi Masuzoe said in a tweet that Mr Abe was in a state of "cardiopulmonary arrest".

The term is often used before a death is officially confirmed in Japan.

However, news agency NHK cited police sources and said Mr Abe was "conscious and responsive" after the attack.

Mr Abe was giving a campaign speech ahead of this Sunday’s upper house elections when he was shot in the chest and the neck and rushed to Nara Medical University hospital.

The shooter - believed to be a Nara man in his 40s who was a member of the maritime self defence force for about three years, until 2005 - did not attempt to flee and was taken into custody at the scene.

Japan has some of the world's toughest gun-control laws and it is believed the weapon used to attack him was homemade.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend