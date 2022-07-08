Nintendo Switch sales have fallen in Japan.

The console has been a huge success since its launch in 2017 - but supply chain disruptions saw sales of the Switch fall by 33 percent between April and June, according to a new report from Nikkei.

During the latest quarter, Switch unit sales totalled around 840,000, with a shortage of chip materials being cited as the reason behind the recent slump.

Nintendo - which is one of the world's largest gaming companies - is said to be struggling to acquire parts for Bluetooth wireless communications components, too.

And while negotiations are underway to resolve the issues, a spokesperson for the company has admitted that the "outlook is uncertain".

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund recently acquired a five percent stake in Nintendo.

In recent years, the Public Investment Fund has spent billions acquiring stakes in various video game companies, including Capcom, EA, Activision, and Take-Two.

And in a filing made with Japan's Finance Ministry, it was recently confirmed that the investment vehicle for the Saudi state has bought a 5.01 percent in Nintendo.

The move means that the Public Investment Fund is now the fifth-largest shareholder of Nintendo.