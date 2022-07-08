Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen are always "in a good place".

The former couple - who were married from 2002 to 2006 - recently disagreed about their eldest daughter Sami, 18, joining OnlyFans but the 'Love Accidentally' actress insisted she and her ex-husband are always supportive of one another and parent without "judgement".

Denise - who also has Lola, 17, with Charlie and adopted daughter Eloise, 11 - told Us Weekly magazine: “I’m always in a good place with him.

“I think it’s great to be able to support one another and to not have judgment of what something may or may not be.”

Shortly after Sami joined OnlyFans, Denise also signed up for the adult-only subscription platform and she finds the site "empowering".

She said: “There’s all different genres and all different people on OnlyFans, just like there are on Instagram and on Twitter and Facebook.

“It’s 18 and above and you can be your true, authentic self and what one does or agrees with and someone else doesn’t, it doesn’t matter. You get to be you on there and monetise for yourself and own your content.

“I just think it’s something also very empowering to be able to be supportive of it.”

After it emerged Sami had joined OnlyFans, her father - who also has Cassandra, 35, with Paula Profit, and 13-year-old twins Bob and Max with ex-wife Brooke Mueller - admitted he didn't "condone" her decision.

He said: “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. Since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."

But he later praised his 51-year-old ex-wife for having changed his mind.

Charlie, 56, said Denise - who is now married to Aaron Phypers - had "illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed".

He added: "Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly."