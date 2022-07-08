Nia DaCosta is set to write and direct an adaptation of 'Hedda Gabler'.

The 32-year-old filmmaker enjoyed box office success with her horror movie 'Candyman' and will now present a fresh take on Henrik Ibsen's famous play.

The film will be produced by Gabrielle Nadig – who worked with DaCosta on her debut feature 'Little Woods' – and Plan B.

'Hedda Gabler' follows the titular character as she navigates a house she does not want, a marriage that she feels trapped in and an ex-lover who has reappeared in her life.

The story has been adapted numerous times on stage and screen, including the 1975 film 'Hedda' – which earned Glenda Jackson a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Nia has also been tapped to direct 'The Marvels' – a sequel to the 2019 film 'Captain Marvel' that will see Brie Larson reprise her role as the superhero.

The actress praised DaCosta's work and told fans that they can expect an exciting ride with the movie.

Brie said: "I feel it's like, I wish I could talk about. I can talk about my feelings around it. I can say that... I can't say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honour it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she's the future.

"And I could also say that, when I read the script for the first time, I couldn't believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers."

Meanwhile, DaCosta is directing an adaptation of 'The Water Dancer'.

She has been tapped to helm the big-screen take on Ta-Nehisi Coates' best-selling novel.

The movie is backed by MGM and will be produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B and Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films production company.