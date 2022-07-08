Demi Moore is happy for her daughters to "liberate" her old clothes.

The 'Ghost' actress - who has Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 30, from her marriage to Bruce Willis - finds her kids are always "dipping in and out" of her closet but she doesn't mind because they will ultimately inherit the garments anyway.

She told People magazine: "I saw my youngest daughter [Tallulah] wearing this vintage Japanese kind of silk robe out, of course, doing it as street wear. And I looked at it and I said, 'Is that from my storage?' And she said, 'Yes, I liberated it. I liberated it from your storage.'

"At the end it's going to all go to them anyway, so why not let them dip in? And usually what is more of a joy for me is the fact that amongst the thousands of pieces of vintage clothing I have, that I could spot that [robe] probably not having seen it in who knows how long and remember it. That's what's crazy. I know that piece and love seeing it again."

Demi has teamed up with Andie for a swimwear collection and she turned to her daughters for advice on the design so she wasn't only creating pieces to suit her own tastes.

She explained: "They're such inspirations and bring me a different perspective than just my own. Particularly with the bikini bottoms.

"I tend to have a preference for a much more '70s cut — I like to wear my bottoms very more low cut, and all of my daughters much prefer a very high cut, '90s. And I wanted to make sure that just because that isn't my preference, that I didn't exclude that. We tried to create a bottom that could be worn both ways."

The 59-year-old actress hopes the collection will help women feel "desirable".

She said: "For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body.

"They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older."