Emma Corrin isn't "scared" of fashion.

The 'Crown' star - who is a brand ambassador for both Miu Miu and Cartier - works with stylist Harry Lambert, and he enjoys teaming up with the actress to pull together red carpet looks because they are not afraid to take risks.

Harry told America's Vogue magazine: “What’s exciting about working with Emma is that they’re a risk-taker. They want to have fun. They’re excited by fashion. They’re not scared of it.”

The 26-year-old star - who is non-binary and uses gender neutral pronouns - admitted they have "struggled" having to wear bras in various acting roles.

They said: “I remember struggling with having to wear bras in ‘Chatterley’ and as Marion [in 'My Policeman'], but it’s quite difficult, because I’m not Emma, right?

“I’m an actor, and I have a job to do. My dresser and I really had a laugh about me putting on these 1960s bras."

Emma feels "much more seen" when people use gender neutral pronouns to refer to them but "doesn't mind" when their friends use feminine terms to address them because they've known them for so long.

Emma said: “I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me.

“In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me."

The 'Feel Good' star is happy to use their profile to speak out on gender issues and has found it beneficial to them, not just other people.

They said: "If you have a platform and you’re able to use it, that’s obviously so important—and I met some incredible people through it.”