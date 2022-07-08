Jean Elie has got engaged.

The 'Insecure' actor popped the question to Randall Bailey after seven years of dating while the pair were watching a fireworks display over the ocean on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Jean told Essence magazine: "I said, this is beautiful. It can't be anything better than this.

"I said, 'There's a lot of things I want in life, and right now the only thing I want is you. Will you marry me?' She said yes, and then she was like, 'This is f****** really happening!' I said, 'Yes, the f*** it is!'"

Jean had been "sweating bullets all day" because he knew he wanted to propose during the holiday, but wasn't sure when or where to do it.

He said: "I knew I wanted to propose on our way to Mykonos but I didn't want to do it at the top because I felt like it was corny.

"I didn't want to do it out the shower because I thought that was corny, and I was like, 'Do I want to do it at dinner?' I was like, 'I don't want to do it at dinner either."

The 34-year-old actor and his new fiancee have already disagreed on their wedding plans.

Randall said: "I'll go the courthouse. I don't care. I don't need any of the pomp and circumstance."

But Jean wants to have the big celebration the Haitian members of his family will be expecting to attend.

He said: "We're going to have some griot, lambi, tassot. We're going to have the whole gamut of Haitian food.

"We're going to have Haitian music playing... My family likes to party. So we're definitely going to have a lot of that in our wedding."

The couple first met when Randall reluctantly joined her cousin at a bonfire at Los Angeles' Dockweiler Beach. As she and her relative discussed her recent break up, they didn't realise the 'Send Help' producer was eavesdropping behind them.

She recalled: "We get to the beach, I turn around and he walks by us. He's like, 'You should get rid of that guy, he sounds like a loser.' Then he walks to the same party I was going to."

The duo didn't spend much time together during the evening, but Jean walked Randall back to her car, only to leave without exchanging details, though they later arranged drinks via their DMs and quickly hit it off.

However, Jean "got called feet" and dumped Randall because he wanted to enjoy living alone for the first time, though he soon had a change of heart.

He said: "When we broke up, I constantly kept thinking about her," he explained. "Then after Insecure, and after a couple bad situations, someone was asking me, 'Who would you talk to?' There was only one girl I missed, and I ended up messaging her. I found my person."