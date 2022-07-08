Doja Cat has branded 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp a "Weasel" in a foul-mouthed rant after he shared their private messages.

The singer sent a string of DMs to the 17-year-old actor asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn and Noah - who plays Will Byers in the Netflix show - later shared a screenshot of the exchange on TikTok which has infuriated the musician.

She hit out at the teen in an expletive-filled video which she posted on Instagram, saying: "I'm just gonna say something right now, about the whole f*****g Noah Schnapp thing. I think that ... to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be over – like there’s no way he’s over 21.

"But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f*****g, f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes."

Doja Cat went on to add: "Like you’re supposed do that so that you know you’re not supposed to do that in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again.

"But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t."

The singer went on to call the actor a "snake" and insisted she wasn't comfortable with the way he shared her private messages publicly.

She added: "I’m not saying that that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

The singer got in touch with Noah and asked if he could do some matchmaking by putting her in touch with Joseph, who plays Eddie Munson, and Noah shared a screenshot of their chat on TikTok.

Doja Cat wrote to Noah: "Noah can you tell Joseph to (hit me up) ... wait no. does he have a gf (girlfriend)?". The actor then responded by telling her to contact him directly, writing: "LMAOO slide into his dms." However, Doja Cat insisted she was struggling to find his social media pages, writing: "Doesn't have a DM to slide in." Helpful Noah then found up one of Joseph's pages and sent Doja Cat a link adding: "Right here ma'am."