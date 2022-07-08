Thor Odinson and Mighty Thor have joined 'Fortnite' in time for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The Marvel blockbuster has just hit cinemas and now the biggest battle royale game on the planet has dropped the 'Gods of Thunder Pack'.

A tweet teased on the official 'Fortnite' account: "Become enlightened by the power of wonder and thunder

"Find this godly duo in the Gods of Thunder Pack— available now in the Shop!"

As well as the Thor skin, items include Thor’s Cape Back Bling, Stormbreaker Pickaxe, Stormbreaker’s Flight Glider and Bring The Hammer Down Emote.

As for Mighty Thor, the style options are Mighty Thor’s Cape Back Bling, Reformed Mjolnir Pickaxe and Mjolnir’s Flight Glider.

'Fortnite' is continuing it's collaboration with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with She-Hulk and plenty more on the way soon.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star as Thor and Mighty Thor, respectively, in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.