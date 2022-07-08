Rockstar has announced the end of "major themed content updates" for 'Red Dead Online'.

In a new blog post, the gaming giant announced that it will be focusing on their next game in the 'Grand Theft Auto' ('GTA 6') franchise, and "making some changes" to 'Red Dead Online'.

Rockstar said: "Over the past few years, we have been steadily moving more development resources towards the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series — understanding more than ever the need to exceed players’ expectations and for this next entry to be the best it can possibly be — and as a result, we are in the process of making some changes to how we support Red Dead Online.

Firstly, with both new and experienced players engaging in the wealth of activities already added to this massively rich world including Specialist Roles, story-based cooperative missions, competitive Showdown Modes, and much more, we will continue to showcase these unique additions through Red Dead Online’s monthly events as we move forward, so players of all levels can enjoy everything the vast frontier has to offer.

Alongside seasonal special events and experience improvements — plus other changes to enhance and maintain a healthy Red Dead Online environment — we plan to build upon existing modes and add new Telegram Missions this year, rather than delivering major themed content updates like in previous years, and we will continue to highlight and share the creative efforts of our Red Dead community at every opportunity via the Newswire and beyond."

'GTA Online' will still continue to get updated, with new contact missions on the way soon.

Fans have been left gutted by the news and even organised an in-game funeral to mark "one year of Red Dead Online being abandoned" for July 13.