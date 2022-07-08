Jennifer Aniston has paid tribute to a member of 'The Morning Show' crew who was killed in a motorcycle accident.

The actress shared a sweet message in honour of camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen who died on Monday (04.07.22) aged 39 after a crash on a highway in southern California with Jennifer calling him "one of the bright lights" on the Apple TV show's set.

In a post on her Instagram page, Jennifer shared a picture of Gunnar with his wife Keely and their two-year-old son Lars and wrote: "This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen.

"One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. We are going to miss you, Gunnar."

She added a link to a GoFundMe page which was set up by Gunnar's union representatives at ICG Local 600 to help his family. The page has raised more than $115,000.

A statement posted on the account reads: "Local 600 mourns the passing of Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant who died on Monday, July 4, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident. Gunnar is survived by his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars. In memory of Gunnar, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can."

Gunnar's crash occurred on Monday evening with officials reporting no other vehicles were involved. He was taken to Hemet Global Medical Center, where he died around an hour later.

He started his career working on car commercialsin Colorado before moving to Los Angeles to chase his dreams of making it in Hollywood.

He worked on more than 80 projects over the years including 'The Real World', '90210' and 'Sons of Anarchy'.