Brian Austin Green has called fatherhood an "amazing experience" after welcoming a new baby with his dancer girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

The couple became parents to a son named Zane Walker Green on June 28 and he has now given an update on how the family is doing - insisting it has been an incredible few weeks for them all and he is thrilled by how well everything is going.

He told E! News' 'Daily Pop' show: "Zane's amazing, Sharna's amazing. It's been an amazing experience, it really has."

Despite already being a step-mum to Brian's kids from previous relationships, the actor admits Sharna felt nervous about becoming a first-time mother herself.

"She's been an amazing stepmom to the three younger ones that I have, but she was worried. She was like, 'I don't know if when I have my own baby, if I'll be able to do all the things that you're supposed to do.' And she just snapped right into it."

'Dancing With The Stars' professional Sharna recently opened up about her recovery after undergoing a C-section.

In a video posted online, she admitted her progress is "slow but steady", adding: "It's been one heck of a week. I am in newborn bliss. I have so much to share but I'm taking my time and being in my moment." In a series of clips on her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old star promised to share the full story at a later date, but insisted the birth was "by no means traumatic", and having a caesarean was "just the best option for mum and baby.".

Brian is already dad to children Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with his ex-wife Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil.