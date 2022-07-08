Daisy Edgar-Jones thinks the COVID-19 pandemic made her "more appreciative" of her 'Normal People' co-stars.

The 24-year-old actress feels "very lucky" to have come away from making the show with a new group of friends, castmates India Mullen, Fionn O’Shea and Paul Mescal, and she thinks they got much closer because of the isolating times of the pandemic.

She told the new issue of Britain's ELLE magazine: "‘We really do just love each other. I think because of COVID, we were all the more appreciative of each other. They are golden human beings; I feel very lucky."

Daisy is a fan of Paul's much-discussed new moustache.

She said: "Oh, I love it. Paul can pull off anything."

The group recently went to Glastonbury together, and ahead of the event, the 'Where the Crawfads Sing' actress pulled together a mood board of her ideal festival wardrobe, though she admitted the reality was nothing like she'd envisaged.

She said: "It was pictures of Alexa Chung and Kate Moss, with a bit of Sienna Miller thrown in.

"In my head I was going to be some fashion- ista. Of course, I ended up wearing a jumper and jeans most of the weekend. I chose just to have fun."

And though she had a "magical" time, Daisy admitted not everything about the trip was perfect.

She laughed: "It was magical. We climbed a hill just as the sun was rising. It had started to lightly rain and I was like, 'This is a memory I’ll cherish forever...' Then I looked to my right and a woman was vomiting."

As well as her festival mood board, Daisy has another one on the go because she has just bought her first home.

She said: "Oh, yes! There’s already a folder of Pinterest boards."

For more from Daisy, visit https://www.elle.com/uk/DaisyEdgarJones2022