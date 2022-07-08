Naomi Campbell fought back tears as she accepted an honorary doctorate in London on Thursday (07.07.22).

The supermodel accepted a PhD for her contribution to the fashion industry from The University for the Creative Arts in a ceremony at the UK capital's Royal Festival Hall - and 52-year-old Naomi was seen wiping a tear from her eye as she addressed the audience while wearing her special cap and gown.

She told the graduates in the crowd: "Never let anyone change the way you feel, change the course of what you and your vision and what you want for yourself ... Never quit."

The model's mum Valerie Morris was watching from the audience and was given a special nod by her daughter, who praised the "very strong women" in her life.

She revealed they taught her the “three Ds" for success - dedication, determination and drive.

Naomi's appearance at the ceremony came just a day after she walked the runway for fashion brand Balenciaga at a show in Paris, France and a video posted online showed her wiping away a tear as she told the university crowd: "I'm just thinking, yesterday I was on the runway doing Balenciaga."

She was joined at the star-studded catwalk show by stars including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid who all walked for the brand.

The honorary doctorate comes after a milestone year for the star, who recently became a first-time mum and celebrated her first Mother's Day in 2022 with her baby daughter.

During her special day, she posted online: "1st Mothers Day UK ... Gods Greatest Blessing !! #happymothersday #blessed #grateful ... "