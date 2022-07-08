Tom Parker's widow has added a plaque in his memory to a special family memorial bench.

The Wanted star died in March aged 33 after a battle with brain cancer, and his wife Kelsey has now placed a plaque dedicated to him on a wooden bench which was installed to remember her late uncle Neil who also died from cancer in his 30s.

The plaque, which was added to the left side of the bench, reads: "Thomas Anthony Parker - Loving Husband, Son Father Forever In Our Hearts 04.08.88 - 30.03.22."

Kelsey shared a video of herself sitting on the bench on Instagram and explained in a caption: "One thing that did go well today is that we finally got Tom's plaque on our family bench.

"We created this place for my Uncle Neil who sadly died 16 years ago today, also to cancer (F you cancer!) at the age of 35."

Kelsey went on: "We have loved coming here to remember him, honour him (Neil), think about our precious memories with him so making this Tom's space too just felt so right.

"To have somewhere that me and our kids can come to for Tom means the world and I wanted to share it with all of you."

Tom was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer in October 2020 and died in March. He is survived by his widow Kelsey and their two children, Aurelia, three and 20-month-old son Bodhi.

Kelsey recently revealed she has turned her late husband's ashes into special pieces of jewellery for the children, telling The Sun she will fully explain it to them later in life.

She said: "It will be something really special the kids can have and it will be given to them at a certain time, but I don't know when yet."