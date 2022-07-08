Lenny von Dohlen has died at the age of 63.

The actor - who was known for his role as Harold Smith in the hit mystery drama series 'Twin Peaks - passed away on Thursday (07.07.22) but a cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

Lenny's sister Catherine van Dohlen wrote on Facebook: "The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory."

During his time on 'Twin Peaks' - and its spin-off film prequel 'Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me'- Lenny starred as the agoraphobic Harold who refused to leave the house.

During the four episodes in which he appeared, Harold was entrusted with the secret diary of Laura Palmer - who was played by Sheryl Lee - but after she was murdered, he ended up taking his own life when he became embroiled in the case,

As well as his sister, Lenny - who is also known for his role as Miles Harding in the film 'Electric Dreams' - is survived by his ex-wife and model Marina Drujko, 38 as well as his 21-year-old daughter Hazel Von Dohlen, whom he has from a previous relationship.

Prior to his death, Lenny most recently starred in the comedy thriller 'For the Weekend' back in 2020 and his latest project as Dave in 'Sallywood ' is listed as being in post-production.