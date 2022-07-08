Pierce Brosnan was "inspired" by James Caan.

The 'Misery' actor died on Wednesday (06.07.22) at the age of 82 and his fellow 'Fast Moon' co-star Pierce, 69, took to social media just two days later to pay tribute to him.

Alongside a photo of them both on the upcoming film, Pierce wrote on Instagram: "On the set of the movie 'Fast Charlie' with the great man himself James Cann [sic], farewell Jimmy. We had many laughs together over those five days in New Orelans … you were an inspiration to me as young actor starting out, and an even greater one as a man watching you work each day against great physical pain and discomfort."(sic)

'Fast Charlie' is based on Victor Gischler’s novel 'Gun Monkeys' and stars Pierce as a hitman who works for a mob boss played by James, with production company Screen Media having previously confirmed to Variety that the actor had finished filming all of his scenes prior to his death and that they are now aiming for a 2023 release.

James is survived by his five children Tara, 57, Scott, 45, Alexander, 31, James, 26, and Jacob, 23 - who he has from various relationships - but his second and last wife Sheila passed away back in 2012 after a battle with cancer aged 59.

News of 'The Godfather' star's death first broke on Thursday, with his family taking to Twitter to announce his passing and request privacy at such a "difficult time."

The family tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."