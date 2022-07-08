Colin Jost will "miss" seeing Pete Davidson at 'Saturday Night Live.'

The 40-year-old comedian is head writer on the long-running variety show but Pete - who is currently dating reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian - and fellow long-serving stars Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Kate McKinnon decided to leave back in May 2022, with Colin hoping that they will keep in touch.

Colin said: "I hope I will still see them. It’s not like I’m suddenly not gonna see them, but I’ll miss them being around every day. It's nice when your friends are just in the same building that you work in."

The 'Saturday Night Live' veteran - who also performs on the show himself - added that he is unsure who will be brought in to replace the four cast members for the next season following their departures but admitted that no one has considered it just yet.

He told ETOnline: "I don’t think anyone's thought about anything yet. This is like our equivalent of an off-season... No one’s thinking about it at all yet."

Meanwhile, Colin - who has been married to Hollywood star Scarlett Johannsson since 2020 and has eleven-month-old son Cosmo with her - was gearing up to play in the celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe at the American Century Championship on Friday (07.0822) and joked that his wife ordered he "come home right away" after the week-long event.

He said: "[She said], 'Get home right after this. Why are you away for a whole week?... Our baby's almost one you can’t go out for a week,' things like that, too!"