Larry Storch has died at the age of 99.

The actor - who provided the voice of Mr. Whoopee on 'Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales' and starred as Corporal Randolph Agarn on classic 1960s Western sitcom 'F Troop' - passed away from natural causes on Thursday (07.07.22) at his apartment in New York City.

On Friday, his team wrote on Facebook: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment."

Larry was married to actress Norma Catherine Greve from 1961 until her death in 2003 at the age of 81 and is survived by his three children Lary May, Candace Hurman, and stepdaughter, June Cross.

The statement added: " Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved' F Troop' cast and so many friends and family. 01/08/1923-07/08/2022"

Throughout his career, Larry also appeared ' Sex and the Single Girl' alongside Natalie Wood and later starred in a Broadway revival of 'Annie Get Your Gun' opposite soap star Susan Lucci in the early 2000s, with his personal manager Matt Beckoff explaining that he was the "nicest person" who always had times for fans.

He said: "If I told you how nice he was, you wouldn’t believe it. He embraced it. He loved being Agarn [on 'F Troop']. He was the kindest, sweetest person who always had time for autograph-seekers and was generous to people in need."