Kirsten Dunst has married Jesse Plemons.

The 40-year-old actress has been dating her 'Power of the Dog' co-star since they met on the set of 'Fargo' back in 2015 and are said to have tied the knot over a week ago.

A rep for Kirsten told PageSix on Friday (08,07.22): "I can just confirm they got married. No other details will be given."

The Hollywood couple - who are parents to Ennis, four, and James, fourteen months, - reportedly got married on a tropical island in Jamaica.

News of the wedding comes just months after Kirsten - who initially accepted Jesse's proposal back in 2017 - revealed that they would still "call each other husband and wife" but plans for their nuptials had been constantly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and having another child.

Back in February, she said: "We call each other husband and wife. But we have to get married at this point. It’s ridiculous. We just haven’t planned a wedding. There was COVID, then we had another child. I didn’t want to be pregnant, get married, have a party and not be able to have fun with everybody."

Around the same time, Kirsten and Jesse had each been nominated for an Academy Award for their roles as a struggling married couple in 1920s Montana in 'The Power of the Dog' and described how their relationship ran alongside their career milestones as being "like a storybook."

She said: "So Eric Kranzler, my manager, calls me. I'm watching the feed on my phone because my kids are watching cartoons and Jesse is at work. I called Jesse, and I was the first person to tell him, and he was a little shellshocked. I mean, it's just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together. It's like a storybook."