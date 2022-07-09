Shawn Mendes has postponed his world tour to focus on his mental health.

The 23-year-old singer told his fans in an emotional post on Instagram that returning to touring had been "premature" and he has hit a "breaking point" so he needs to take some time off.

He wrote: "This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice.

"I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

“As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know. Love you guys.”

'Wonder: The World Tour' kicked off on June 27 in Portland, Oregon. and is set to run through October in the US.

It is then set to resume in the UK and Europe from May 2023.

Back in April, Shawn shared his issues in an open letter to fans, where he admitted struggling to be his true self in the public eye.

He wrote: "Sometimes I ask myself what it is and what is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth.’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though. I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth that they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low, I either put on a show or hide.

"The truth is even with so much success, I still find it hard to feel like I’m not failing. Hyper focused on what I don’t have, forgetting to see all that I do. The truth is I’m overwhelmed and overstimulated lol. The truth is ALSO that I’m okay. I’m just tryna tell and be the truth. I like to think that maybe me saying this might resonate with some people.”