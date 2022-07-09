Kerry Katona fears for her daughters' safety when they walk home alone

© BANG Media International

Tags

Kerry Katona feels scared for her daughters and worries about them walking alone.

The former Atomic Kitten star has admitted a recent series of attacks on women in the UK has left her feeling nervous about the safety of her children - Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, and Heidi, 15 - especially as her eldest two are very independent.

Writing in her column for New! magazine, Kerry explained: “(The attacks on women) makes you not want to walk anywhere. Molly and Lilly are independent and I do worry about them.”

Kerry went on to reveal Heidi is “full of anxiety” and is already to reluctant to walk anywhere on her own.

The singer added: “She is full of anxiety - she hates walking anywhere. I don’t think social media helps her worries either or mine. On certain apps, people can even see your location, which is terrifying.”

Kerry is mum to Molly, and Lilly-Sue from her marriage to Brian McFadden while she has mum to Heidi and Max, 13, with her ex Mark Croft and daughter Dylan-Jorge, seven, with her late third husband George Kay.

The singer recently moved home after a series of burglaries at her last property and she’s admitted she now feels much safer.

In a previous column for the magazine, she wrote: “We've moved house. I'm still in the same area, but I was desperate to leave our old home after everything that happened with the burglaries.”

Kerry described the new abode as a “huge manor house" which is "homely and cosy”.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend