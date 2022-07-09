Kerry Katona feels scared for her daughters and worries about them walking alone.

The former Atomic Kitten star has admitted a recent series of attacks on women in the UK has left her feeling nervous about the safety of her children - Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, and Heidi, 15 - especially as her eldest two are very independent.

Writing in her column for New! magazine, Kerry explained: “(The attacks on women) makes you not want to walk anywhere. Molly and Lilly are independent and I do worry about them.”

Kerry went on to reveal Heidi is “full of anxiety” and is already to reluctant to walk anywhere on her own.

The singer added: “She is full of anxiety - she hates walking anywhere. I don’t think social media helps her worries either or mine. On certain apps, people can even see your location, which is terrifying.”

Kerry is mum to Molly, and Lilly-Sue from her marriage to Brian McFadden while she has mum to Heidi and Max, 13, with her ex Mark Croft and daughter Dylan-Jorge, seven, with her late third husband George Kay.

The singer recently moved home after a series of burglaries at her last property and she’s admitted she now feels much safer.

In a previous column for the magazine, she wrote: “We've moved house. I'm still in the same area, but I was desperate to leave our old home after everything that happened with the burglaries.”

Kerry described the new abode as a “huge manor house" which is "homely and cosy”.