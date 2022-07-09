Apple is launching a Lockdown Mode to protect high risk users from spyware cyber attacks.

The new optional security measure - aimed at users facing "grave, targeted threats to their digital security" - will be available in autumn later this year on iPhones, iPads and Macs as part of the next operating system, iOS 16.

When the mode is activated, apps, websites and other features are restricted for security reasons, while others will be completely disabled.

As an example, most message attachments in the Messages app - not including images - would be blocked, while link previews would be disabled.

Under the system, incoming invitations and service requests - such as FaceTime calls - will be blocked if a call or request hasn't previously been sent from the user to the initiator.

The mode would also block access to an iPhone when it is connected to an accessor or computer.

In a screenshot of the upcoming Lockdown Mode page, a message reads: "Lockdown Mode is an extreme, optional protection that should only be used if you beleive you may be personally targeted by a highly sophisticated cyberattack.

"Most people are never targeted by attacks of this nature.

"When the iPhone is in Lockdown Mode, it will not function as it typically does.

"Apps, websites, and features will be strictly limited for security, and some experiences will be completely unavailable."

In a statement, Ivan Krstić - Apple's head of security engineering and architecture - said: "While the vast majority of users will never be victims of highly targeted cyber-attacks, we will work tirelessly to protect the small number of users who are."