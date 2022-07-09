Twitter is testing custom timelines from third party developers.

The social media platform is looking into a new feature introducing Timelines, which can be curated by Twitter itself or outside developers with a focus on common interests and events.

In a post on the Twitter help centre, the company said: "Timelines are curated feeds. These feeds may be created by third-parties who select and provide content around interests and events, or by Twitter based on general insights.

"For example, the Popular Videos Timeline created by Twitter, uses similar information to how we select topics to populate and order video content.

"These custom feeds run parallel to the Home timeline and appear on a separate tab after you adopt the themed Timeline from a prompt.

"Easily switch between tabs for more control of your Twitter experience as you deep-dive into the content that interests you most."

Meanwhile, the company noted that content appearing in the theme-specific feeds will be curated in line with "relevance to the Timeline's theme", which will take note of searches, handles and manual input.

They added: "Content that appears in a theme-specific Timeline is selected and ordered based on relevance to the Timeline's theme using information like search terms, Topics, handles, and manual curation."

Timelines testing is currently underway as an "experiment" for a limited number of users across the US and Canada.