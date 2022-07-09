Carlos Santana has postponed the next six shows of his tour "out of an abundance of caution" for his health.

The 74-year-old musician collapsed on stage during a performance in Michigan earlier this week and doctors have recommended that he take time out of his tour to recuperate.

His manager Michael Vrionis said in a statement to PEOPLE that they are postponing the shows "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health."

He added: "Doctors have recommended that Mr. Santana gets rest to recuperate fully.

"Santana is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage. He just needs to rest. Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon."

Santana is currently on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour with Earth, Wind Fire but left fans concerned after he was "overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration" earlier this week.

He wrote on Facebook: "to one and all thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy [Santana's wife] and I we are good just taking it easy forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out blessings and miracles to you all (sic)."