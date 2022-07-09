Pippa Middleton has splashed out £15 million on a lavish countryside mansion.

Pippa - the 38-year-old sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge - and her husband, investment banker, James Matthews, have bought a new home in Berkshire near Pippa's parents, Carole and Matthew Middleton.

A source told The Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column: "Pippa and her family are thrilled. It’s a very exciting time in their lives. They are looking forward to living closer to her parents."

The Georgian mansion that Pippa and James, 46, have bought is 20 minutes away from the Middleton's home in Bucklebury.

It reportedly has 30 rooms and 150 acres of grounds that lead down to a river.

The insider added: "It’s a far more impressive property than any of those on the Windsor estate, apart from the castle."

Pippa's move comes after it was revealed that Duchess Catherine and her husband Prince William, 40, are reportedly also considering moving to Berkshire with their children but retaining their current London home, Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, as a "work base".

An insider previously said: "Word is that all three children will be leaving their London schools. William and Kate, in particular, love the idea of their family growing up not far from her own childhood home. They are both country people at heart and Kate spends so much time with her family anyway. It makes perfect sense for them to all be at the same school together. If all three children are at school in Berkshire together it also means Prince George wouldn’t have to board."