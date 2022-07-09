ABBA are planning to take their Voyage show across the world.

The 'Waterloo' hitmakers- consisting of Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - reunited for the groundbreaking concert residency that features virtual 'ABBAtars' presenting the group as they were in the 1970s.

The performances have been staged at a purpose-built venue in London but Benny's son Ludvig - the producer of the show - explained that the plan is to build similar venues around the globe.

He told Retro Pop magazine: "I'd like to go to places that are maybe not the obvious ones.

"It would be nice to take it to places that aren't always visited by the big bands. The dream would be to have one somewhere in South America, one somewhere in South East Asia, one in North America.

"Who knows? But that's the plan and we're working on that already."

Ludvig also revealed that the band performer plenty of their hits while recording the show so it will be able to keep changing as time goes on.

He said: "We did more songs than we knew we were going to use. So there is more material.

"If this keeps running and people keep wanting to come and see it, we are intending to change a song out or update the show, because that's also fun to do."

Bjorn previously suggested that ABBA's contemporaries would be studying the revolutionary hologram format.

The 77-year-old musician said: "Lots of artists are going to be studying us, definitely. I won’t name names, but I can think of a few. I wonder who’s going to be first. I couldn’t possibly comment."

Ahead of the first performance, the star admitted that he had been losing sleep about ABBA's comeback.

He said: "It’s an immense risk and most people I talk to don’t appreciate that. They say, ‘Oh, it’ll be fine.’ Sometimes I wake up at four in the morning and think, ‘What the hell have we done?’”