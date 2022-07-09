Prince William has been left "deeply saddened" by the death of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Duke of Cambridge posted a heartfelt tribute on social media following the assassination of Abe, who was shot dead on Friday (08.07.22) as he gave a campaign speech ahead of an upcoming election, and recalled how kindly he was treated on a visit to Japan.

William, 40, wrote on the Kensington Royal Twitter account: "I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. A true statesman and committed leader.

"I won't forget the warmth and generosity he extended to me during my visit to Japan in 2015. My thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan. W"

William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth paid tribute to Abe with a statement of her own.

The 96-year-old monarch wrote: "My family and I were deeply saddened to hear the news of the sudden and tragic death of former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe.

"I have fond memories of meeting Mr Abe and his wife during their visit to the United Kingdom in 2016.

"His love for Japan, and his desire to forge ever-closer bonds with the United Kingdom were clear."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to Abe - the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history - and said his "global leadership" will be remembered.

He tweeted: "Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.

"The UK stands with you at this dark time."