Naomi Campbell has a "great baby whisperer".

The 52-year-old model became a mother to a baby girl in May 2021 and says the child is growing up to become "very tough".

Speaking to BBC News after receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of the Creative Arts (UCA) for her impact on the fashion industry, Naomi said: "She's very tough. She falls down, she doesn't cry. She doesn't cry very much at all."

When asked if her daughter is a "good sleeper, the model said: "12 hours (sleep). We got her on 12 hours when she was like two months.

"I have a great baby whisperer."

Naomi has been extremely private about her daughter and did not reveal she was expecting a child until announcing her arrival in an Instagram post. The baby's name is also yet to be disclosed.

Naomi also discussed her career in modelling, which began when she was just 15, and her tips for succeeding in the industry.

She said: "You have to trust your gut. You have to, because you actually do know what it is that's for you.

"Of course you need to be getting confirmation from other people, but deep down, you know."

Naomi called for "action" to be taken to make the world of fashion more diverse.

She said: "Everyone is qualified. But now it's really (about) holding our industry accountable.

"You say you want to be inclusive, you say you want to be diverse. So let's do it.

"I don't want to hear anymore saying, I want to see the action."

Naomi added: "Because I'm clear, and I know the ones that do the action and I know the ones that just say it because they don't want to get into trouble.

"I'm clear about who they are."