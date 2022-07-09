Sylvester Stallone has paid tribute to James Caan.

The 'Rocky' star shared fond memories of the actor - who died aged 82 on Wednesday (06.07.22) - with a series of photos of the pair in an Instagram post.

Sly captioned the tribute: "I will miss my good friend and great actor, James Caan! Tough, Smart, a man's man. One of a kind!"

The stars worked together in 2005 on the TV series 'Las Vegas' and both recently appeared in the documentary 'Chuck Zito: An American Story'.

Caan's death was announced on Thursday (07.07.22) by the 'Godfather' star's family on Twitter.

A statement read: "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Caan's 'Godfather' co-star Al Pacino led tributes to the actor, describing him as a "dear friend".

The 82-year-old star - who played Michael Corleone in the crime films - said in a statement to People: "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring."

Pacino also hailed Caan - who portrayed Sonny Corleone - as a "great director".

He said: "A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him."

The 'Godfather' director Francis Ford Coppola also shared a tribute to Caan, who also appeared in films such as 'Elf' and 'Misery'.

The filmmaker said: "From those earlier times working together on 'The Rain People' and throughout all the milestones of my life, his films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. He will always be my old friend from Sunnyside, my collaborator and one of the funniest people I've ever known."