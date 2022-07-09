Taika Waititi has joked that 'Stranger Things' has "ruined" Kate Bush.

The singer has enjoyed a surge in popularity after her 1985 hit 'Running Up That Hill' featured on the fourth season of the hit Netflix show but Taika quipped that he has a sense of "ownership" over Bush's music.

The 46-year-old director told NME: "I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music... I'm really annoyed!

"I've become one of those old a******** who's like, 'These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they've heard one song on a TV show! They don't know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!'"

Taika revealed that he wanted to have a "bunch" of songs from the artist in his new Marvel blockbuster 'Thor: Love and Thunder' before 'Stranger Things' put the singer back in the limelight.

He said: "We were gonna have 'This Woman's Work', which was gonna be great for (a scene with) Natalie Portman's character."

Meanwhile, 'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink has revealed that she wants to write a letter to Kate to say a "giant thank you" for adding "so much heart" to the show with 'Running Up That Hill', which featured in a key scene for her character Max Mayfield.

The 20-year-old actress told Vulture: "The amount of times that I’ve listened to her music over the past two years is ridiculous. It’s gotten to the point where I feel like I’ve created her in my head. I need to reach out in some way. I would love to write her a letter or something, because she played such a big role in Max’s journey. I owe her so much."