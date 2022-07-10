Peter Andre has credited his wife Emily with helping him change his “old school” parenting style.

The couple are preparing to celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary in July as well as marking 10 years since they first got together - and Pete has revealed Emily has helped guide him when dealing with his two teenage kids, Junior and Princess, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

In his column for New! magazine, Pete explained Emily has helped him adopt a better balance when dealing with them, writing: “I’m always learning from Emily … One of the things she taught me was very early on, when Princess and Junior were younger.

“I’d say Junior could do this and that, and Princess had to be a nun and could never have a boyfriend. Emily taught me that whatever rule I gave to Junior, I had to treat all the other children the same.”

He added: “She has made me look at things differently and change my old school mentality.”

As well as Junior and Princess, Peter and Emily are also parents to two kids together, Amelia, eight, and five-year-old son Theo.

The couple married on July 11, 2015 and Peter has revealed he’s already bought his wife an anniversary present.

However, he’s breaking with tradition as he was not keen on gifting her an item made of wool which is the material of choice for the seventh year of marriage.

He added: “I was very organised with this anniversary and bought her present two months ago. Wool is the traditional gift for seven years, but I’m not going traditional for this one.”