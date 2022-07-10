Taika Waititi thinks director's cuts of movies "suck".

The 'Thor: Love and Thunder' filmmaker suggested there won't be a special extended version of his Marvel movie because he thinks directors need to be more "controlled" and make their edits tighter.

He told NME magazine: “Director’s cuts are not good,. I’ve been thinking about director’s cuts. I watch director’s cuts of a lot of other directors. They suck.

"Director’s cuts are not good. Directors need to be controlled sometimes, and if I was to say, ‘Ah, you wanna watch my director’s cut? It’s four and a half hours long!’ It’s not good, at four and a half hours. There’s a lot of cup-of-tea breaks in there, you don’t even have to pause it.”

The 46-year-old director insisted deleted scenes are left on the cutting room floor for a reason.

He said: “There might be a couple of deleted scenes, but as I always say, a scene is deleted because it’s not good enough to be in the film.

“I think the deleted scenes section on the DVD, not that they use them anymore, should just be a list of the scenes and no links so you can’t click on them!”

But in a separate interview, Taika admitted he had dropped some scenes that he quite liked from 'Thor: Love and Thunder' because he knew they added nothing to the story.

He told Collider: “It was about four hours. And a lot of time on set … We were talking about this before, like when, in the moment, you’re like, ‘This is the greatest thing that anyone’s ever filmed in the history of filming things. ’

"And you get into the edit. You’re like, ‘I still kind of like it.’ And then, after about six months of it being in the movie, you realize it was fun on the day, but it doesn’t have any business being in the movie… Really, about five times, it just gives up on the story and for like 10, 15 minutes of just telling jokes… It’s more of an assembly [than a film].”