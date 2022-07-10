Meta is open-sourcing its AI translation service.

The tech giant's model - which is early in its development - is capable of translating across 200 languages, and the company is open-sourcing the project with the goal of other firms building on its work.

In a blog post, Meta said: "Language is our lifeline to the world. But because high-quality translation tools don’t exist for hundreds of languages, billions of people today can’t access digital content or participate fully in conversations and communities online in their preferred or native languages.

"This is particularly an issue for hundreds of millions of people who speak the many languages of Africa and Asia.

"To help people connect better today and be part of the metaverse of tomorrow, our AI researchers created No Language Left Behind (NLLB), an effort to develop high-quality machine translation capabilities for most of the world’s languages.

"Today, we’re announcing an important breakthrough in NLLB: We’ve built a single AI model called NLLB-200, which translates 200 different languages with results far more accurate than what previous technology could accomplish."

Meta also developed FLORES-200, which is a dataset allowing researchers to assess the AI Model's performance "in 40,000 different language directions".

They continued: "To help other researchers improve their translation tools and build on our work, we’re opening NLLB-200 models and the FLORES-200 dataset to developers, in addition to our model training code and code for re-creating the training dataset."