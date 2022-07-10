The Apple Watch could introduce Touch ID in the future.

While upcoming models including the Apple Watch 8 and the rumoured Rugged Edition are likely to come with bigger screens, body temperature sensors and other features, there is a possibility for a fingerprint sensor.

As spotted by Patently Apple, the tech giant has been granted a patent for a Touch ID fingerprint sensor as part of the side button of the device.

At the moment, the button is used for a number of functions including Apple Pay, so the addition of a fingerprint sensor could mean added security.

In the patent, the usual fingerprint applications are listed as potential uses, including identifying the user, downloading apps, unlocking the device and authorising payments.

The filing of a patent doesn't guarantee the feature will ever go into development, with Apple filing a large number of applications with many of them not seeing the light of day.

Furthermore, the company has also filed similar patents for Apple Watch fingerprint sensors in 2020 and 2019.