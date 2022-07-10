Ralph Fiennes "didn't even need to say yes" to starring in 'Schindler's List'.

The 59-year-old actor starred in the 1993 drama movie - which centres on a German industrialist who tries to save his Jewish employees from Nazi persecution -and Ralph admits he didn't have any hesitation in joining the Steven Spielberg-directed film.

He told Collider: "I had met Steven briefly, as one of many people he was meeting, and then I didn't even ... I mean, the part was great clearly and then when the offer came through it was a no-brainer. It was wonderful.

"I think there are moments you're lucky to have as an actor when you're asked to be part of something that feels like it's going to be quite momentous. I mean, for Steven, it was going to be his passion work, I think.

"No, it was a no-brainer - I was delighted. I didn't even say yes. I didn't even need to say yes - it was a given."

'Schindler's List' is based on the 1982 non-fiction novel 'Schindler's Ark' by Thomas Keneally.

The movie is widely regarded as one of the best of Spielberg's career - but the legendary filmmaker previously revealed that he almost gave the project to his friend Martin Scorsese.

He shared: "I thought Marty would do a great job with it. He wouldn’t back down from truth or violence. But the minute I gave it to Marty, I missed it. I’d given away a chance to do something for my children and family about the Holocaust."