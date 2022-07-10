Megan Fox has sent her congratulations to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess following the birth of their baby boy.

The 37-year-old dancer gave birth to a son called Zane on June 28, and Megan - Brian's ex-wife - has sent the loved-up couple a floral arrangement to celebrate the occasion.

Megan has Journey, five, Bodhi, eight, and Noah, nine, with the actor. But she's been supportive of his romance with Sharna and has been keen to offer her congratulations, according to TMZ.

The Hollywood star sent Brian and Sharna a few dozen flowers in a white, floral arrangement, and a card that red, "Congratulations Brian and Sharna."

Meanwhile, Brian recently revealed that Sharna felt "worried" before the arrival of her baby boy.

The 48-year-old actor admitted that Sharna felt anxious before becoming a mom for the first time.

Brian - who also has Kassius, 20, with Vanessa Marcil - shared: "She's been an amazing stepmom to the three younger ones that I have, but she was worried. She was like, 'I don't know if when I have my own baby, if I'll be able to do all the things that you're supposed to do.' And she just snapped right into it."

The celebrity couple both relished the first few days together with their baby boy.

He said: "Zane's amazing, Sharna's amazing. It's been an amazing experience, it really has."

Similarly, Sharna recently revealed that she feels she's found "heaven" with Brian.

The dancer took to her Instagram Story to gush about their romance.

She said: "Having @brianaustingreen by my side throughout all of this and being everything and more that we could possibly need, is something I am grateful for beyond words. I love you baby. And I appreciate you and all you do.

"Heaven is a place on earth, and I found it. (sic)"