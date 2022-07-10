Tessa Thompson 'never imagined becoming an actress'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Tessa Thompson never imagined she'd become a movie star.

The 38-year-old actress is currently one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, and Tessa admits to surpassing her own expectations in the film industry.

Speaking about the recent premiere of 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Tessa - who stars as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - explained on the 'Just for Variety' podcast: "I grew up in Los Angeles. I grew up in Hollywood on those very streets. I never thought I would be an actor. There were no actors in my family. I didn’t know anybody on television or on a screen.

"But my dad, sometimes, or my mom would take me as a treat to go to Mann’s Chinese or to the El Capitan Theatre across the street.

"And so then to be in a film, to see children dressed as a character that I play in a film, to remember my childhood self walking on those streets in Hollywood, going to see a film and be transported by it, I felt really overwhelmed actually seeing all of the kids especially, but the adults, everyone in costume and how enthusiastic they were.

"It’s like beyond anything I could have ever dreamed that I would get to be a part of."

Meanwhile, Tessa recently revealed that Valkyrie's sexuality was a "big topic of conversation" among the makers of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The actress confirmed that her character's sexuality was a major point of discussion before and during the shoot.

Tessa - who is attracted to both men and women, but chooses not to label herself bisexual - shared: "We talked about it a lot, it was big topic of conversation. Because I think rightfully there’s this real want in audiences to see characters be very clearly queer or LGBTQIA inside these spaces. And I think it’s hugely important to have representation.

"And also, as humans, I think that we are not defined by our sexuality, and by who we love. And so sometimes I think to hang a narrative completely on that is a way of actually diminishing the humanity of the character. Because you don’t allow them to be anything else."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend