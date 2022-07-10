Prince George made his first-ever appearance at a Wimbledon final on Sunday (10.07.22).

The eight-year-old prince sat alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the Royal Box as they watched the men's final at the All England Club in London.

The future monarch - who will celebrate his ninth birthday on July 22 - wore a suit for the occasion and he was seen making animated facial expressions throughout the match.

Novak Djokovic defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios to win a fourth consecutive men's singles title, and he was handed the Wimbledon trophy by the duchess, who is the patron of the All England Club.

The 40-year-old royal also handed the women's trophy to Elena Rybakina on Saturday (09.07.22), after she overcame Ons Jabeur to win the Wimbledon final in three sets.

The duchess is a long-time fan of the sport and she recently described Wimbledon as being "very much" part of her life growing up.

She shared: "It's such a quintessential part of the English summer.

"I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

The duchess - who also has Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, with her husband - also recalled an embarrassing encounter with former Wimbledon champion Pete Sampras.

The royal admitted to being "mortified" by her brief meeting with the seven-time winner of the famous trophy.

The duchess - who is also the patron of both the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League - told the BBC: "My father is not going to appreciate this but we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Sampras play. My dad said very coolly, 'Hi Pete'. I was mortified!"