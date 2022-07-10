Kate Mara is pregnant.

The 39-year-old actress has confirmed via social media that she and her husband Jamie Bell are expecting their second child together.

Alongside a photo of them walking together, Kate - who gave birth to her first child, a daughter, in May 2019 - wrote on Instagram: "There are three of us in this pic (sic)"

The photo was taken in late June, when the couple - who tied the knot in 2017 - were spotted in London.

Kate and Jamie, 36 - who is best known for playing Billy Elliot in the coming-of-age comedy-drama film - were also recently spotted house-hunting together in the UK capital.

Prior to that, the couple put their home in Los Angeles on the market for $3.2 million.

Meanwhile, Jamie revealed earlier this year that he first met his wife during a screen test for a movie.

The duo both auditioned for a role in the Kimberly Peirce-directed film 'Stop-Loss', but they were both overlooked for the project.

He recalled: "We met during a screen test for a movie that neither one of us got the part … in the end, but it was a row where they were testing, you know, just guys and girls like chemistry reads and chemistry tests and stuff."

Jamie also remembered kissing Kate for the first time during the audition.

He shared: "It was that period of time where they were making like a lot of Iraq war kind of drama stories, you know, it was at that late 2000s period.

"Anyway, so, I had to come in, I had to, like ... Kate had to do reads with like eight guys or something like that. There was a kiss in the scene and this is what she says, I’m not making this up … She like had to make out with - I think Justin Timberlake was there that day - had to make out with a bunch of guys, just for the scene.

"And apparently, she went home. She just told this story recently of spring break to her mom. She said that I was the best kisser that day."