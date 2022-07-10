Rita Ora is undergoing a "transformation" with the help of an LA-based health guru.

The 31-year-old pop star is said to be more determined than ever to stay in tip-top shape, and she's turned to a health guru in the US and a personal trainer in London as part of her efforts.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Rita has always been very much into health and well-being, but lately she has been pushing herself much harder than she has in the past.

"She has been saying she wants to undergo a real transformation, and has enlisted the help of a guru in LA who has given her a list of what she can and can’t eat.

"She is really sticking to it and being very motivated."

Meanwhile, Rita previously admitted that fame is a "very weird concept".

The chart-topping pop star initially struggled to adjust to being famous, and she actually still thinks of herself as being a "normal person".

Rita shared: "It is definitely a shock to your system because it is something you’ve never experienced before … People ask me all the time, ‘What is fame like?’ And it’s really hard to explain fame if you’re not in it. It’s a very weird concept.

"I don’t really think about it as a reality … I don’t bring it home with me. I love to think of myself as a normal person."

Rita is often praised by fans for remaining "down to earth" in spite of her fame and success.

But the 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker considers the attention she receives to be part and parcel of living her life in the public eye.

She said: "Everyone who meets me says, ‘Wow, you’re super down to earth.’ But I’ve always been like this. And when I go outside, I know, now it’s work time.

"People might come and talk to you. People may come and take pictures of you. It’s just something that comes with the territory."