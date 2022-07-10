Lewis Capaldi has started a health kick.

The 25-year-old singer is reportedly making a concerted effort to get in shape, and he's even started to do an intense workout on a Peloton exercise bike before taking to the stage.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "Lewis loves getting the blood pumping before going on stage and has taken the Peloton on the road quite a few times now. He loves it."

By contrast, Yungblud recently claimed that he and Lewis create "carnage" whenever they're together on nights out.

The 24-year-old singer explained that they love going on boozy nights out together and they usually end up staying out past 6am.

Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - shared: "It’s carnage. At the end of the day it’s just f****** ... the beer taps get drunk dry, to be honest.

"We always end up behind the bar. If we’re drinking, we come in for a quiet drink and the pubs of the UK drag us behind the bar and we’re out until 6am.

"Then my manager’s trying to wake me up in bed because I’ve got an interview at ten.

"He’s like, ‘What happened?’ And I’m like, ‘I was out with Lewis again ... '"

Yungblud and Lewis are long-time friends, having known each other since before they both became rich and famous.

And the 'Cotton Candy' hitmaker claimed earlier this month that they're unlikely to ever change their ways.

Reflecting on their friendship, he said: "We’ve always been the same. We knew each other before any success. It’s important to find friends who know you before anything and I think we’ll always be behind the bar in some pub until we’re 70."