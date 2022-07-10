Stormzy has been approached by Netflix and Amazon to make movies and TV shows.

The 28-year-old grime star has recently been approached by the two streaming giants about making adaptations of titles from his award-winning publishing imprint, #Merky Books.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Netflix and Amazon are currently courting Stormzy as they think he’d be the perfect ­person to front a new black British series.

"Shows like 'Top Boy' play very well overseas and Stormzy has developed an immaculate reputation as a storyteller.

"The streaming services want to have him on board, with the potential for a multi-series deal like the one Shonda Rhimes has with Netflix.

"That deal gave them 'Bridgerton', so there are high hopes for what Stormzy can do.

"#Merky Books now manages ­several titles so they are looking into those to see if there’s a film or series to be made out of one."

Stormzy launched his publishing venture in 2018, when he joined forces with Penguin Random House.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker announced at the time that his #Merky Books imprint would focus on young writers, as well as new fiction, non-fiction and poetry.

He said on Instagram: "Super proud to announce our new venture #Merky Books. We will be using this as a platform for young writers to become published authors, I know too many talented writers that don’t always have an outlet or a means to get their work seen and hopefully #Merky Books can now be a reference point for them to say ‘I can be an author’ and for that to be a realistic and achievable goal.

"We’ll be doing school competitions, taking entries and submissions and looking for writers as well but I’ll keep you posted! (sic)"