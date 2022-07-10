Rose Byrne feels "grateful" for her success.

The 42-year-old actress is rarely recognised by movie-watchers, and she admits that Hollywood can be a "tough" environment.

Rose - who has starred in movies such as 'Bad Neighbours' and 'Bridesmaids' - explained to The Independent: "People want that instant hit, that instant gratification. I definitely don’t fall into that category. I probably fall into the category of character actress, which is not [me] trying to humble-brag or anything, it’s just a hard business to place yourself in.

"I definitely was not a confident 20-year-old or even a confident 28-year-old, you know? It’s taken me a long time to feel more in my skin. It’s dull of me to say, but I do always feel grateful to have consistently been a working actress.

"It’s not easy. It’s a tough business, and people tend to fall in traps or rely on other things to get [them] through it."

Rose previously admitted that her attitude towards acting and her career has changed over the years.

The film star began her career with a very serious approach, but she eventually softened her stance.

She explained: "I was incredibly serious about acting. It was less about being famous and more about being a serious actress. Then I realised I think I might be better at being funny."

Rose also admitted she can't understand the modern concept of fame.

She said: "I mean, what's famous is now is beyond my comprehension.

"If I talk to a 15-year-old, they just talk about YouTube or gaming; these are things in their world that are phenomenally huge, and I don’t know what they’re talking about. They wouldn’t have watched anything I’m in. Who’s famous [apart from] Beyonce?"